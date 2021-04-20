GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $249,708.70 and approximately $78.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.78 or 0.00467189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

