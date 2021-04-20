Geeq 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $441,796.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $441,796.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

