Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Gems has a market capitalization of $506,152.56 and approximately $8,905.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

