genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90). 493,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,280,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of genedrive in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of genedrive in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

