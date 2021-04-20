Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

