General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,493 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $41.64.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
