General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.04. 9,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.