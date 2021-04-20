General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.58. 14,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.