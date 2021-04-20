General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of General Finance worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

General Finance stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a P/E ratio of 316.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.