General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

