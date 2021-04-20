Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 21,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 679,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $623,019.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,349 shares of company stock worth $8,178,672 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

