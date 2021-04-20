Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00280196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.60 or 0.00991822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00651561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,539.38 or 0.99683975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

