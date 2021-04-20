Genesis Shards Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $15.92 million and $1.41 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.