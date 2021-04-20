Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00017765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

