GenesisX Achieves Market Cap of $51,907.66 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $51,907.66 and approximately $671.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,396,207 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

