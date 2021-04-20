Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $479.41

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.41 ($6.26) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuit Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 479.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

