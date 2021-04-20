Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $137,649.72 and approximately $582.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001496 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

