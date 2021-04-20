Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $56.39 million and $19.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

