Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Shares of GIL opened at C$41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -28.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.66. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.29.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

