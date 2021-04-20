Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,532 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

