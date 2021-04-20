Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

