Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,428 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. National Retail Properties makes up approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

