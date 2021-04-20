Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,739 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

