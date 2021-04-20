Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 812 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.04.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

