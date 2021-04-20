Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 849 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

