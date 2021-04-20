Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

