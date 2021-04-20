Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

