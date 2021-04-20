Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services makes up 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HEES opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

