Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

