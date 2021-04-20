Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 19,320 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up about 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Umpqua worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

