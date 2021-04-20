Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,395 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

