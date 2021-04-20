Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 35,078 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

