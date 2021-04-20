Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 283.5% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 41,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.19.

NYSE TMO opened at $487.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.11 and its 200-day moving average is $474.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.36 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

