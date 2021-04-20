Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 639 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.48 and a 200 day moving average of $278.97. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

