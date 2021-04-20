Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

