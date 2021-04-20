Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.