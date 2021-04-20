Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.33 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.