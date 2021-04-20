Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

