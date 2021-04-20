Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.39.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.