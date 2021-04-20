Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,694 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

NYSE T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.