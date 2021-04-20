Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

