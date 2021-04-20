Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.18 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

