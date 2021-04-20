Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

KMX opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.