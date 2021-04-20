Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

