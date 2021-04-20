Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

