Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

