Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 127,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 253,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

