Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.