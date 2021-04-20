Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 58,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

CVX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

