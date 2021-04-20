Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.48 and a 200 day moving average of $278.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

